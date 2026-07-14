Appeal Court Affirms Death Sentence On Kwara Cleric

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ilorin has upheld the death sentence imposed on a self-styled Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Bello, for the murder of Hafsoh Yetunde Lawal, a final-year student of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

Naija News reports that a three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Gabriel Omoniyi Kolawole, unanimously dismissed Bello’s appeal last Thursday.

The court held that the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Bello killed the student and unlawfully possessed human parts.

It consequently affirmed the judgment of the Kwara State High Court, which sentenced him to death by hanging and imposed an additional 10-year prison term for the unlawful possession of human parts.

The appellate court ruled that there was no basis to interfere with the decision of the trial court.

It held that the lower court properly examined the evidence presented by the prosecution and correctly found Bello guilty of the offences.

According to the panel, the prosecution established the essential ingredients of murder and unlawful possession of human parts beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court therefore upheld both the conviction and sentences handed down by the High Court.

Kwara Ministry Hails Judgment

The prosecution team at the appellate court was led by the Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman.

He was joined by the Chief State Counsel, Issa Zakari, and Assistant Chief State Counsel, B.L. Abdulsalam.

Reacting to the judgment, the state Ministry of Justice described the decision as another important milestone in Kwara’s criminal justice system.

The ministry said, “The judgment underscores the commitment of the Kwara State Ministry of Justice and the judiciary to ensuring that criminal cases are determined strictly in accordance with the law and the evidence presented before the courts.

“It also reaffirms the principle that persons found guilty of grave offences, after a fair trial, will be held accountable under the law.”

The ministry added that the judgment would reinforce public confidence in the judicial process.

“The affirmation of the conviction and sentence represents another milestone in the administration of criminal justice and reinforces public confidence in the rule of law and the appellate process,” it stated.

It, however, noted that Bello retained the right to pursue any further appeal available to him under the Constitution and other applicable laws.

High Court Described Killing As Wicked

The appellate ruling followed the July 2025 judgment of the Kwara State High Court, where Justice Hannah Ajayi convicted Bello of murdering and dismembering Lawal.

Lawal was killed on February 10, 2025, in the Olunlade area of Ilorin, in a case that sparked widespread outrage in Kwara State and other parts of the country.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ajayi described the offence as “the highest degree of human wickedness” and a “premeditated and cold-blooded act.”

The judge rejected Bello’s claim that he loved Lawal and intended to marry her, describing the assertion as an afterthought intended to mislead the court.

She also held that his behaviour after the killing and before his arrest raised concerns that he might have previously been involved in similar conduct.

The trial court further relied on a book relating to money-making charms recovered from Bello’s apartment as part of the evidence supporting the prosecution’s case.

Justice Ajayi ruled that Bello’s video and written confessional statements obtained by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police were lawfully admitted in evidence.

The judge dismissed his allegation that the statements were extracted through torture.

Although Bello was acquitted of the rape charge, he was convicted of murder and unlawful possession of human parts.

The court sentenced him to death by hanging for murder and imposed a 10-year jail term, with an option of a ₦100,000 fine, for the human parts offence.

Bello had initially been arraigned alongside Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman and Abdulrahman Jamiu on charges including conspiracy, murder and unlawful possession of human parts and blood.

The High Court, however, discharged and acquitted the four other defendants after ruling that the prosecution failed to prove their involvement in the crime.

Emir Commends Judiciary

Reacting to the High Court judgment at the time, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described Lawal’s killing as tragic and disturbing.

“The gruesome murder of Hafsoh Yetunde Lawal was pathetic, unfortunate, regrettable and worrisome,” the monarch said in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Abdulazeez Arowona.

“The judgment has further brightened the hope and trust of the people in the judiciary and security agencies. May Almighty Allah repose the soul of the late Hafsoh Lawal and comfort her family members.”

The monarch also urged parents and guardians to pay closer attention to the activities and movements of their children and wards.