Sultanate Asks Muslims To Look Out For Safar Moon Tuesday

The Sultanate Council of Sokoto has called on Muslims across Nigeria to observe the new crescent of Safar 1448AH on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, which corresponds to the 29th day of Muharram 1448AH.

The council made the appeal in a statement issued on Monday by the Chairman of its Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.

According to the statement, the moon-sighting exercise will determine the commencement of the Islamic month of Safar.

The Sultanate advised anyone who successfully sights the new moon to immediately notify the nearest District Head or Village Head for onward transmission to the Sultan of Sokoto.

The reports will be forwarded to the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who will make the official announcement after the reports have been verified.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Tuesday, 14th July, 2026, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Muharram 1448AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Safar 1448AH,” the statement said.

It added, “Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Safar 1448AH on Tuesday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.”

The council noted that the moon-sighting exercise remains an important religious obligation because it determines the beginning of every new Islamic month.

It urged Muslims to participate in the exercise in line with Islamic tradition. Prof. Junaidu also offered prayers for divine guidance and success.

“May Allah (SWT) help us in the discharge of this religious duty. Amen,” he said.

Sultan To Make Final Declaration

The Sultanate Council has traditionally coordinated moon-sighting activities across the country.

As part of the process, the Sultan of Sokoto receives and verifies reports from different parts of Nigeria before officially announcing the commencement of a new Islamic month.

The announcement serves as the recognised guide for Muslims across the country in observing the Islamic calendar.