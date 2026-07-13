Former Zamfara Deputy Governor Loses Wife

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has paid a condolence visit to a former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Hassan Nasiha, following the death of his wife, Hajiya Kulu.

Hajiya Kulu reportedly died in India a few days ago after a brief illness.

Matawalle, a former governor of Zamfara State, arrived in Gusau through the Gusau International Airport, where he was received by hundreds of supporters before proceeding to Nasiha’s residence.

He was accompanied by political leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from different parts of the state.

During the visit, the minister expressed condolences to Nasiha and members of his family.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the deceased eternal rest and give the bereaved family the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

Special prayers were also offered for Hajiya Kulu and her relatives.

Responding, Nasiha thanked Matawalle for the visit and described him as a leader who valued relationships and showed support irrespective of political differences.

Nasiha served as deputy governor under Matawalle and was his running mate in the 2023 governorship election.

Members of the delegation included the senator representing Zamfara North, Sahabi Ya’u; Director-General of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, Yazeed Shehu Danfulani; and Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya.

Others were the Zamfara APC Secretary, Ibrahim Maigandi Danmaliki; the party’s state auditor, Yusuf Idris; and other party leaders and dignitaries.