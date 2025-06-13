You Are The One Who Walked Into A Clean House And Messed It Up – LP Chieftain Knocks Peter Obi, Blames Him For Party’s Crisis

A former presidential aspirant and a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, has accused the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of being responsible for the party’s crisis.

Speaking via a statement on Thursday, he accused the former Anambra governor of pointing fingers at everyone except himself.

He referenced the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which he said Obi did not build but abandoned after enjoying the party’s fortune.

The LP chieftain insisted that Peter Obi was the only person responsible for the party’s crisis.

He claimed that all the party’s shady deals were done to benefit Obi’s political ambition.

The statement reads in part, “My attention has been drawn to numerous comments and videos where Mr. Peter Obi continues to blame everyone but himself for the deepening crisis in the Labour Party. From blaming the current president to party leadership and even external forces, Obi seems to be pointing fingers everywhere except at the man in the mirror.

“This is both disappointing and disingenuous. It is laughable that a man who prides himself on competence, capacity, and production — the core vision of the Labour Party — is today a symbol of division, confusion, and underperformance.

“I recently watched a video where he accused the president of being responsible for the party’s woes. In another, he blamed the party leadership. The blame game is endless.

“Let us call a spade what it is: the only person to be held responsible for the Labour Party’s downward spiral is Mr. Peter Obi himself.

“When Obi joined the party in 2022, Labour Party was united. The house was in order. But since his arrival, crisis has rocked the party from top to bottom. The centre could no longer hold.

“This division contributed heavily to our loss in the 2023 general election. A house divided against itself cannot stand.

“How can a man who claims he wants to govern a complex nation like Nigeria not even manage a small political party?

“To all Obi supporters, I ask you to think critically: If Peter Obi cannot resolve party-level crises, how will he manage inter-state conflicts, economic restructuring, security turmoil, and national reconciliation?

“Let us not forget, Obi did not build APGA — the platform that gave him his first opportunity. He deserted it when he should have grown it into a national party, like Nnamdi Azikiwe did with NCNC or Awolowo with UPN. Compare that to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who turned a regional party into a national powerhouse that now governs Nigeria.

“Instead of strengthening APGA, Obi ran to PDP for another political meal, then moved again to Labour Party for a third helping — always looking for the easiest path, not the one requiring true leadership and sacrifice.

“After the 2023 elections, instead of returning to rebuild Labour Party and unify aggrieved members, he further distanced himself from Barr. Julius Abure — the very man he used during the campaign. Now that the party is in ruins, he blames Abure for the dirt, forgetting he was the one who walked into a clean house and messed it up.

“Let me be clear: I am no fan of Julius Abure, but the shady deals now under scrutiny were made for Obi’s political ambition. Leadership requires loyalty, responsibility, and the will to lead especially in difficult times.”