Israel Launches Massive Strikes On Iran, Targets Nuclear Sites, Military Leaders

Israel on Friday launched a sweeping military operation against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories, and top military commanders in a bid to halt Tehran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The Israeli military confirmed that Operation Rising Lion involved 200 fighter jets striking more than 100 targets across Iran, including the uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, according to military spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.

“This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address, describing the moment as “decisive” in Israel’s history.

Iranian Response and Casualties

Iran retaliated by launching around 100 drones toward Israel, some of which were intercepted, Defrin added. Iranian state media reported explosions in multiple cities, including at Natanz, though the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was “no increase in radiation levels,” based on Iranian data.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that its commander, Hossein Salami, was killed.

Iranian outlets also reported the deaths of at least two nuclear scientists—Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi—along with six others in strikes on Tehran.

A strike on a residential area in Tehran reportedly killed several children. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the attack, calling it a “wicked and bloody” act that would bring a “bitter fate” for Israel.

Global Fallout and U.S. Reaction

Airlines cleared the airspace over Iran, Israel, Iraq, and Jordan, while Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was closed. Iran also shut its airspace amid the escalating hostilities.

Though U.S. officials denied involvement in the strikes, Israeli sources told Kan TV that the attack was coordinated with Washington.

Still, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed, “Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. hoped to return to the negotiating table with Iran.

“We will see,” Trump told Fox News, adding that Iran “cannot have a nuclear bomb.”

The White House announced Trump would convene a National Security Council meeting on Friday.

Citing a senior Israeli official, Axios reported that Israel’s Mossad spy agency carried out covert sabotage operations in Iran alongside the air strikes, focusing on strategic missile and air defense sites.

Despite the scale of the attack, Iran’s National Oil Refining and Distribution Company stated that oil refining and storage operations remained unaffected.

The assault follows months of tension since the Gaza conflict reignited in October 2023. Israel has since targeted allies of Iran, including leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Despite the strike, U.S. and Iranian officials still plan to meet in Oman on Sunday for a sixth round of talks over Tehran’s uranium enrichment, sources said.

Israel claims its military action was prompted by fresh intelligence suggesting Iran was “approaching the point of no return” in nuclear weapon development. However, U.S. intelligence assessments continue to hold that Iran has not resumed its nuclear weapons program since it was halted in 2003.

High Stakes in the Region

Iran’s military spokesperson warned that Israel and its “chief ally,” the U.S., would “pay a heavy price” for the attacks, blaming Washington for indirectly supporting the assault.

Global markets reacted immediately, with sharp declines in stock prices and U.S. futures during Asian trading.

As tensions deepen in the Middle East, analysts warn that the situation could spiral into a broader regional conflict if diplomacy fails to gain traction in the coming days.