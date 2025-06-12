Breaking: London-bound Plane Crashes With Over 240 On Board

An Air India aircraft carrying more than 240 people has crashed near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, western India, according to the airline and local police sources.

The aircraft, en route to London’s Gatwick Airport, went down shortly after takeoff, crashing into a civilian area near the airport.

Emergency response teams and local law enforcement quickly mobilized to the scene, where harrowing visuals captured debris engulfed in flames and thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

“At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates,” Air India stated on 𝕏, without confirming casualties.

Local police confirmed that at least 242 passengers were on board the ill-fated flight. While authorities have not yet released official information on fatalities, images from the crash site show people being evacuated on stretchers and rushed into ambulances.

Television channels broadcasting live from the scene reported that the crash occurred during takeoff. Several nearby buildings were also damaged due to the impact, though details remain sketchy.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and hospitals across the city have been put on high alert.