VIDEO: Drama As Drone Falls On Emir Sanusi’s Head During Sallah Speech In Kano

A tense moment unfolded at the Kano Government House on Sunday when a drone accidentally fell near Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II while he was delivering a speech during his Sallah homage to the state government.

The incident, which was caught on video and circulated widely on social media, led to immediate speculation — with some suggesting that the emir had been stoned. However, eyewitness accounts and a statement from the drone operator have since clarified the situation.

According to Salim Ameenu, the drone operator responsible for the device, the drone lost control due to a low battery and inadvertently crashed near the emir.

In a statement shared on social media Monday, Ameenu apologized to the emir, emphasizing that the incident was entirely accidental.

“Yesterday, I unintentionally flew my drone over His Royal Highness during his speech at Hawan Nasarawa. Due to a low battery, I lost control of the drone, and unfortunately, it fell near His Royal Highness,” he explained.

Ameenu also commended Emir Sanusi’s calm response: “What happened has only strengthened my admiration for HRH’s composure and bravery. His Royal Highness simply glanced at the drone and continued his speech without hesitation — a true display of courage and grace under pressure.”

According to Guardian, the incident gained additional traction due to the heightened political tension in Kano, where two emirs currently claim legitimacy. Emir Sanusi, who was dethroned by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje and replaced by Aminu Ado Bayero, was recently reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. The development has triggered legal battles and divided public opinion.