Artists Should Not Be Signed Simply As Milestones – Simi

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has shared her thoughts on some established artists launching record labels to sign rising stars.

Simi stated that it is unfair when an artist signs another artist just as a milestone.

In a recent interview with VJ Adams, she encouraged mentoring rising musicians but insisted that the record label business should be left to professionals.

She said, “I can sign an artist but I think that it’s not fair when an artist signs another artist just as a milestone. Because for that artist, it’s just a passion project for them and not necessarily to accomplish a goal. But then, that’s their life.

“I think the only people that should sign artists are people who really have passion for music business.

“So that whether or not the artist is thriving at the moment, they will still believe in the artist. Whether or not the song that you thought would blow did not blow, are you willing to keep going?

“Are you willing to last on it? Because that’s actually somebody’s life. That’s their dream. And that was the way that I saw myself when I was getting signed like, ‘How do you see me? Am I just a box you are ticketing or is it as important to you as it is to me?’

“That’s why I said I could [sign another artist] but I don’t know if I have that passion, if I have that drive to see someone through, if I have the constant energy. Because it takes a lot.”