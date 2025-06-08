NAPTIP Rejects Speed Darlington’s June 26 Appearance, Considers Legal Action

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has dismissed a proposed appearance date by controversial entertainer, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington.

Naija News reports that the agency has intensified efforts to hold him accountable over a viral video in which he allegedly confessed to having carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old girl.

The agency, in a firm response, said it would not accept Okoye’s self-appointed date of June 26, 2025, insisting instead on June 2 as the latest deadline for him to present himself at its Abuja headquarters.

Trouble began when Okoye, during an Instagram live session, made statements interpreted as an admission of a sexual encounter with a minor.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking outrage from women’s rights advocates and civil society groups, with many describing his actions as “statutory rape.”

The Lagos State Government swiftly reported the matter to NAPTIP, prompting the agency to issue a formal summons for Okoye to appear on May 30 at its Wuse Zone 5 office in Abuja.

However, Punch confirmed that the entertainer failed to appear at the agency’s office as scheduled. In a follow-up communication, Okoye asked for a rescheduled date, citing prior commitments.

“Hello, I will not be able to come in today. This is very sudden and urgent for me. I already have commitments and responsibilities. I suggest you reschedule for next month, June 26. I will be in Abuja that day,” Okoye said in his message to the agency.

In a strongly-worded reply, NAPTIP, through a letter signed by Hakeem Lawal, its Director of ICT and Cybercrime Response Coordinator, insisted that the nature of the allegations demanded immediate attention.

“The issue at hand is of urgent national importance and requires an urgent response.

“NAPTIP will not be able to work with your schedule as stated in your response… You are further given till Monday, June 2, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. to appear in person at the NAPTIP Headquarters, Wuse Zone 5, FCT, Abuja,” the letter read.

Despite the extended deadline, Okoye again failed to show up on June 2. A senior official of the agency, who requested anonymity, told Sunday Punch that legal steps were now under consideration.

“He has responded on two occasions, giving reasons for not coming. We will not work with his timing… No one is free in the eyes of the law,” the official said.

Another source within the agency explained that NAPTIP was carefully reviewing its legal options, especially considering the recent judicial workers’ strike, which could affect court proceedings.

“The management is reviewing his response so that we can take a very informed decision,” the official added.

When asked about preventive measures to stop Okoye from fleeing the country, NAPTIP’s Chief Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, confirmed that the agency was already in collaboration with other security agencies, including the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“NAPTIP is a proactive agency. We have activated the necessary partnership on this. We are collaborating with sister law enforcement agencies. We are not taking chances.

“NAPTIP is exploring all elements to ensure that he comes to answer for what he said. We are working with all state and non-state actors on this matter,” Adekoye stated.