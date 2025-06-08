Army Dismisses Viral Audio Claiming Clash Between Troops In Benue

The Nigerian Army has denied claims circulating in a viral audio clip that alleged a violent clash between troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) in Makurdi, Benue State, describing the report as false, misleading, and a threat to national security.

Naija News reports that the Army, in a statement released on Sunday, said its investigations, alongside input from the Benue State Police Command, confirmed that no such incident occurred.

According to the audio clip, the military allegedly freed a so-called “terrorist kingpin” following the reported killing of 23 civilians and a mobile police officer in the Tulan community, Kwande Local Government Area on May 11.

“The Benue State Police Command has confirmed that no such killings occurred in Kwande LGA on the stated date,” the Army clarified.

The military further disclosed that the Commander of the Operation Zenda base had denied any confrontation or joint raid involving troops and other security operatives.

The Army noted that the only incident remotely related involved the rescue of a suspect from mob action in Udei. The individual, along with another suspect, was later handed over to the police and remains in custody under lawful procedures.

“There was no confrontation between OPWS and Operation Zenda. Rather, the Army rescued a man from mob action and turned him over to the appropriate authorities,” the statement read.

The military described the viral audio as a calculated attempt to stoke ethnic unrest and undermine trust in Nigeria’s security architecture.

“The recording appears to be a deliberate effort to undermine collaboration between security agencies and destabilize peace efforts,” the Army stated.

It warned that such disinformation campaigns were dangerous and could attract legal consequences, especially when they endanger the fragile security situation in parts of the country.

Reiterating its dedication to professionalism and inter-agency collaboration, the Army urged the public to verify sensitive information before sharing, as doing otherwise could fuel conflict or discredit ongoing peace efforts.

“We remain committed to protecting all citizens, regardless of ethnicity or background,” the statement added.

The Army concluded by calling on Nigerians to report any suspicious activities or misleading media content to the appropriate authorities, warning that the spread of fake news remains a potent threat to national security.