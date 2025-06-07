Mokwa Flood Was Ordained By Allah – IBB

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has described the Mokwa flooding incident as an unfortunate happening.

The former military leader, however, added that the tragic incident was ordained by God.

Naija News reports Babangida made the submission on Friday when he received a state government delegation led by the Niger State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba on a Salah homage at his residence in Minna.

While commiserating with the people and and government of Niger over the incident which destroyed many properties and left about 200 people dead, IBB urged the people to use the Eid-El- Kabir period to pray for the repose of lives of the deceased and protection of all those affected.

He said, “What happened in Mokwa is unfortunate but it is ordained by Allah. It is beyond our powers, and this is why we should all continue to pray for the souls of the deceased.”

Speaking during the visit, the Niger State Deputy Governor said the delegation’s visit was to seek his blessings and fatherly advice.

He highlighted that the former military leader is obviously disturbed by the flooding, but added that the government under the leadership of Governor Umar Bago is working to bring hope and succour to all those affected.

“We are aware that the General is disturbed by the recent incident in Mokwa and all we need from all and sundry is prayers and we will also appreciate your fatherly role at all times especially at this trying period.

“The people of Niger State and Nigeria in general are appreciative of your diligent service to the country and we assure you that the State Government will not fail you as you remain a pillar of hope for the Nation,” the Deputy Governor said.