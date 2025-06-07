Eid-el-Kabir: PDP Makes Demands From Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently review all anti-people policies, including the high cost of fuel, electricity tariffs, and charges on essential services, in line with the spirit of sacrifice and compassion symbolised by Eid-el-Kabir.

Naija News reports that the party made the call in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

The opposition party urged President Tinubu to devote the remaining two years of his administration to promoting the welfare of Nigerians and delivering governance with selflessness and humility.

“The PDP urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use the remaining part of his tenure to focus on the well-being of Nigerians in line with the demand for selflessness and submission to the will of God as signified by the Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” the statement read.

The party also called for decisive action against corruption and a full recovery of stolen public funds, which it said should be redirected toward infrastructure development, revitalising the productive sector, and enhancing national security.

“Such stolen funds must be recovered and channelled towards the provision of critical infrastructure, revamping the productive sector, and enhancing the operations of our security agencies,” it added.

Amid growing economic hardship, rising insecurity, and social discontent, the PDP encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful, patriotic, and prayerful.

“The PDP charges Nigerians not to give up hope but remain patriotic, continue to share with one another at this trying time, and pray constantly for God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the nation,” the party stated.

It also urged the citizenry to reinforce their faith in “the unfailing love, kindness, and provision of God” despite the prevailing challenges.

The PDP congratulated Muslims across the country on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, wishing all Nigerians a peaceful and joyous holiday.