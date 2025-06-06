Tension In Imo Community As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Five, Abduct Three

Fear has gripped residents of the Agwa community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State following a deadly attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen, which left at least five people dead and three others abducted.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4, saw the armed assailants invade parts of the oil-rich community, burning farmlands and inflicting terror on unsuspecting residents.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke with the Daily Sun, the gunmen stormed Umuekpu town in Mbano Autonomous Community, killing a young man and seriously injuring his elder brother.

The carnage reportedly continued along the Okwu Ogbaku road, where four others, including a woman and some motorcycle operators, were gunned down.

A community source told Daily Sun, “These herdsmen came heavily armed. They moved from one spot to another, attacking, killing, and abducting people. They killed five people in one day and kidnapped three others, who are still in their custody.”

Residents also accused the attackers of taking over large swathes of community farmland, destroying crops and displacing farmers. According to them, farming activities have become near-impossible due to fear of attacks.

A local residence said, “Our people no longer go to their farms. The herdsmen move around with AK-47 rifles and machetes. They block roads with their cows and attack any vehicle or motorcycle that slows down. They’ve been kidnapping people since January, and most times, release them only after collecting huge ransom.”

The traditional ruler of Mbano Agwa Autonomous Community, HRH Eze Sylvester Onuegbu, strongly condemned the killings, expressing concern over the continued harassment of his people by the herders.

“These herdsmen have killed many innocent people and made life unbearable for my community. Farmers no longer go to their farms. We’ve reported this to the police, DSS, and even the Hausa community leadership in the state,” the monarch said.

He wondered why the herders, who reportedly left the area after initial complaints, have now returned with more aggression, calling on the government to act urgently before the situation spirals out of control.

In a strongly worded statement, the national leadership of the Agwa Central Union (ACU) called on the Imo State Government, local authorities, and security agencies to expel the herders from their land.

“The incessant attacks and kidnappings must stop. The killer herdsmen should vacate Agwaland immediately,” the statement read.

The group urged Governor Hope Uzodimma, Oguta LGA Chairman Ifeanyi Nnani, and heads of security agencies to intervene decisively before local youths resort to self-help.

Spokesman for the Imo State Police Command, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed the June 4 attack, adding that the Commissioner of Police Aboki Danjuma has deployed tactical squads and initiated forest-combing operations to track the perpetrators.

“Security has been fortified across Agwa, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend those behind the violence,” Okoye assured.

He called for calm, urging residents to support the police with credible information that would lead to the arrest of the assailants.