Popular Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega Battling With Cancer

Controversial Nigerian United Kingdom-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has been battling cancer for over five months.

Naija News reports that the founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), now rebranded as The Nation Family, made this known during a pre-recorded sermon aired to his congregation on Thursday.

Pastor Adegboyega, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and youth-driven ministry, also revealed he underwent a major surgery.

He said, “I was diagnosed with cancer. Yes, you heard me right. I’ve been dealing with cancer for the past few months or even more. I just had a major surgery, that’s why I am not there today.

“I have just fought the battle, and I feel the verdict to continue to live was given to me by God for a new level, for a new stage.”

The clergy also announced a £100,000 donation to support cancer awareness and treatment, particularly for young patients.

Adegboyega, who rose to prominence through his unconventional approach to ministry and outreach to troubled youths, has long courted both admiration and criticism for his lavish lifestyle, often flaunting designer suits, luxury cars, and friendships with celebrities.

In 2022, his church, SPAC Nation, came under heavy scrutiny in the UK and was officially shut down by the British authorities over financial irregularities.

A UK High Court investigation accused the organisation of failing to account for over £1.87 million in expenses, leading to its dissolution.