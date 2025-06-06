Photos: How Mokwa Residents Observed 2025 Eid-el-Kabir After Devastating Flood

Muslims in Mokwa, Niger State, observed Eid-el-Kabir on Friday with mixed feelings following a devastating flood that claimed numerous lives.

Naija News reports that despite the tragic flood disaster that claimed many lives and affected communities in Mokwa town, local Muslims gathered to perform the Eid prayer in honour of the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations today.

As covered by Channels Television, hundreds of Muslim worshippers gathered at the Dzuko Eid prayer ground to participate in the two Rakat prayers.

Before the prayers began, the secretary of the Mokwa Central Mosque, Baba Tswale Mokwa, addressed the worshippers, emphasizing the Niger state government’s directive to suspend all Sallah festivities, including the Durbar.

He also announced that a special prayer would be conducted for those who perished in the flood incident.

The Dzuko Eid ground in Mokwa town was filled with hundreds of Muslims who came to perform the two-rakat prayers to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

The Chief Imam of Mokwa Local Government, Mohammed Ibn Mohammed, led the worshippers in the prayers.

Among those present were the paramount traditional ruler of Mokwa, known as the Ndalele of Mokwa, Mohammed Aliyu Shaba, along with other esteemed Islamic clerics from the region.

See more photos from the Mokwa Eid prayer today: