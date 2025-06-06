Eid-el-Kabir: Peter Obi Urges Leaders To Embrace Sacrifice, Accountability

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has congratulated Muslims across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging leaders to reflect on the values of sacrifice and responsible governance.

Naija News reports that Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, made the call in a statement issued on Friday to mark the Islamic holy day, also known as Eid al-Adha.

Obi stated, “As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid al-Adha, I join them in thanking Almighty Allah for the grace of sacrifice, unity, and peace that this sacred occasion represents.

“This solemn festivity reminds us of the enduring power of faith, obedience, and selflessness.”

Eid-el-Kabir commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, in obedience to Allah — a core story in Islamic tradition that symbolizes unwavering devotion and the virtue of sacrifice.

Obi used the opportunity to call on Nigerian leaders at all levels to imbibe the virtues associated with true leadership.

“This celebration is also a time for deep reflection on the values that bind us as a people – compassion, justice, and a shared responsibility for one another, especially the most vulnerable in our midst.

“May it especially be an opportunity for our leaders at all levels to reflect on the noble virtues of leadership – sacrifice, accountability, humility, and service – and apply them becomingly in the discharge of public duty,” he said.

Concluding his message, Obi prayed for national unity and progress, urging citizens to draw inspiration from the season to build a better country.

“I wish all Nigerians a peaceful and joyful Sallah. May this season renew our collective hope, strengthen our unity, and inspire us all to work toward a better, more inclusive Nigeria. Eid Mubarak!” he added.