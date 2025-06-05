Updated List Of Countries That Have Qualified For 2026 FIFA World Cup

The path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is intensifying, as eight nations have already secured their places in the tournament’s groundbreaking 48-team format.

This World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the first ever held across three countries, heralding a new chapter in international football.

Naija News reports that during the international break in March, the defending champions, Argentina, confirmed their qualification, joining an exclusive group of early qualifiers ready to compete on the grandest stage of football.

The tournament is set to commence at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, which will be the only venue to host three World Cup opening matches.

The United States will launch their campaign the next day in Southern California, while Canada will also participate as one of the host nations.

With its expanded format that includes more teams, additional matches, and a greater number of host cities, fans can anticipate an exhilarating month of top-tier football.

2026 FIFA World Cup Slot Allocation

UEFA (Europe): 16 slots

CAF (Africa): 9 slots

AFC (Asia): 8 slots

CONMEBOL (South America): 6 slots

CONCACAF (North & Central America): 6 slots

OFC (Oceania): 1 slot (for the first time in history)

Intercontinental Playoffs: 2 slots

Countries That Have Qualified For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Japan: Japan has become the first country to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reinforcing its supremacy in Asia. They completed their qualification campaign without a loss, achieving six victories and one draw in their initial seven matches.

Iran: Following Japan, Iran became the second Asian nation to secure qualification. While not as dominant as Japan, Iran also remained unbeaten and achieved their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance—2014, 2018, 2022, and now 2026—bringing their total to seven overall.

Uzbekistan: In a historic achievement, Uzbekistan qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history after a 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. As one of Asia’s rapidly emerging teams, the Uzbeks secured the second automatic spot in Group A of the Asian qualifiers, igniting celebrations throughout the Central Asian country.

New Zealand: New Zealand makes a return to the World Cup after a 16-year hiatus, confirming their qualification with a decisive 3-0 win over New Caledonia. Despite a goalless first half and an early injury to captain Chris Wood, the All Whites rallied to clinch their place for 2026.

Argentina: The reigning champions secured their spot in style with a dominant 4-1 win over arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires. Goals from Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, and Giuliano Simeone highlighted Argentina’s strength as they aim to defend their title.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States

As co-hosts, Canada, Mexico, and the USA have automatically qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Although they earned their places in the 2022 edition through qualification, FIFA granted them automatic spots this time, freeing them from the qualifying rounds.