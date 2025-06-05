Buhari Reacts To Emir Of Gwandu’s Supreme Court Victory After 20 Years Battle

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated his friend and former coursemate, Major-General Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, following his victory at the Supreme Court after a 20-year battle for the throne against a deposed emir, Major Haruna Jokolo (Rtd).

Naija News reports that Buhari, in a statement through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, urged the Emir to intensify his efforts in building on the successes and achievements he had attained.

The former President noted that Bashar had worked for the betterment of the people, even in the face of the challenging distraction from the prolonged litigation.

He added that the Emir should continue to promote peace, happiness, and prosperity of the people in Gwandu Emirate and beyond.

The statement reads, “Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his friend and course mate in the military, Major-General Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, CFR, mni who clinched a stunning victory at the Supreme Court following a twenty-year battle for the throne against a deposed emir, Major Haruna Jokolo(Rtd).

“In a telephone call from London where the former president is at the moment, President Buhari expressed his heartiest congratulations to the Emir, urging him to do more to build on the successes and achievements he attained, even as he faced a challenging distraction from the prolonged litigation.

“You have always worked for the betterment of your people and the nation, even under those circumstances. I hope you will continue to promote peace, happiness, and prosperity of the people in Gwandu Emirate and beyond.

“I thank Allah for this victory and pray for your long life and good health.”