Are You Slow? – Kenyan President Jokingly Chastises Men For Allowing Nigerians Marry Kenyan Women

The President of Kenya, William Ruto, has jokingly expressed worry over the rate at which Nigerian men are marrying Kenyan women following the marriages of his two daughters to Nigerian men.

He stated that if the situation continues, it might lead to a brain drain in his country.

Speaking at a recent wedding ceremony, captured in a video shared by Africa Facts Zone on X, Ruto humorously addressed the growing trend of Kenyan women marrying Nigerians.

He suggested that Kenyan men may be falling behind in romance, insisting that they must balance the equation.

“My daughter is married to a Nigerian, and this one is now married to a Nigerian. And our guys around; I don’t know, are you slow? I don’t know. We need to balance this scale because at this rate, we are going to have a brain drain from Kenya,” the President quipped.

Ruto also highlighted that the unions reflect the strong and friendly ties between Kenya and Nigeria, suggesting that both nations should continue to build on this relationship.

“I think there is something between Kenya and Nigeria, we should pick it up further,” Ruto added.