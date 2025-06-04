Peter Obi Decries Continuous Killings In Benue, Plateau, Urges Govt To Act

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has shared his reservations over the continuous killings in Benue, Plateau and other parts of the country.

Speaking via his X handle on Wednesday, Obi urged the federal government to prioritise the security and survival of the people.

Extending his condolences to the people of Benue over the recent killings in the state, the former Anambra governor asserted that the government must be compassionate.

He also commended the recent move by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi Oloyede, to relocate along with Principal Staff Officers to Benue State.

Obi noted that this decision signals a welcome shift toward prioritising the security of a region that has endured far too much bloodshed.

He said, “Following my earlier remarks on the security situation in Benue State on May 28th, 2025, I would like to once again extend my heartfelt condolences to the good people of Benue State over the tragic and senseless killings that continue to plague their communities.

“The pain, anguish, and sorrow being experienced across Benue are not only heartbreaking but also a grave indictment of a nation that is repeatedly failing its own people. Just a few days ago, I commented about the growing wave of violence and bloodshed across our country, particularly in Benue, Kogi, and Plateau States. Sadly, those fears have once again become our tragic reality, as communities are attacked and innocent lives are lost. This is not just unacceptable, it is intolerable.

“I commend the recent move by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi Oloyede, to relocate along with Principal Staff Officers to Benue State. This decision signals a welcome shift toward prioritising the security of a region that has endured far too much bloodshed.

“I earnestly pray that this action brings lasting change for the good and resilient people of Benue, who deserve not only protection but also meaningful justice, and the freedom to live, farm, and work in peace without fear.

“The blood of innocent Nigerians cries out for justice. The security and survival of our people must be the foremost responsibility of any government that claims to be responsible and compassionate.

“My heart is with every grieving family in Benue and across Nigeria. I stand with you, not just in words, but in the call for urgent, deliberate, and comprehensive action.

“A safe Nigeria is POssible.”