Mokwa Flood: It’s 6,000 Bags Of Rice, Not 6,000 Trailers – Niger State Govt Corrects Error By Commissioner

The Niger State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has clarified that it was 6,000 bags of rice, not 6,000 trailers of rice, that the state government allocated for distribution to victims of the Mokwa flood.

The clarification was made after a Commissioner in the state, Ahmed Yumu, erroneously said 6,000 trailers of rice have been approved by Governor Umar Bago for the victims of the recent flood in Mokwa.

The clarification in a statement on Wednesday by the Ministry’s Director of Media and Strategy, Habibu Wushishi, said the ‘6,000 trailers’ statement from the Commissioner was a slip of the tongue as he meant to say 6,000 bags.

According to the Ministry, Yumu made the statement “out of shock”, adding that he was “overwhelmed” by the loss of lives and properties in the incident.

Naija News reports that it also apologized for the misinformation.

“The attention of the Niger State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has been drawn to a report on Mokwa flood disaster aired by Channels television where the Hon Commissioner Ahmed Baba Suleiman Yumu made a slip of tongue on allocation of rice to the victims

“In the report, the Commissioner out of shock and overwhelmed by the loss of lives/properties of the victims and stress in discharging his responsibilities of humanitarian and managing the disaster made a slip of tongue by saying “6000 trailers of rice” was released for the victims as against “6000 bags of rice” approved by HE Farmer Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago.

“The said 6000 bags of rice are gradually moved to Mokwa,” the statement read.

The Ministry assured the victims that the relief materials would be distributed judiciously and equitably.

“It is pertinent to note that we accept full responsibility for the mistake and we most sincerely apologise for such costly error, assuring the victims that it would ensure judicious and equitable distribution of donated relief materials.

“We assure members of the general public and particularly the victims of the flood disaster of the Ministry’s commitment and assurances of judicious and equitable distribution of all relief materials channelled through the Ministry, and we once again extend our heartfelt condolences to families of those who lost their loved ones and properties.

“Once again, we are deeply sorry,” the statement added.