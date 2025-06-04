‘I Was Always Losing Money From Shoots, Started Making Profits In 2023’ – TG Omori Opens Up

Popular Nigerian music video director and cinematographer, ThankGod Omori Jesam, known professionally as TG Omori, has opened up about the challenges in his career.

Naija News reports that TG Omori, during an interactive session with fans on 𝕏, said he only started making profits from shooting music videos in 2023, despite being one of the most sought-after directors in the country years before then.

TG Omori revealed that he was in a bad production debt for five years and was only able to pay it off through the money he made from his brand.

A fan asked, “How do you know how much the entire production would cost and still properly infuse your own profit so as not to undercharge or overcharge?”

In response, TG Omori said, “I only started making profits in 2023. Every time I’m losing money from pick up shoots or something! Budget is never enough, in fact I was in bad production debt for 5years. Just had to live with it, I was paying up and taking more to cover up. I was only able to pay it off through money my brand and personality was fetching me. It’s a though life for creatives. Hug a creative beside you today.”