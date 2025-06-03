Stop Calling My Child Duduke – Simi To Nigerians

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, also known as Simi, has urged the public to stop referring to her daughter, Adejare, as ‘Duduke.’

Naija News reports that Simi released a song titled ‘Duduke’ in anticipation of her child’s birth in 2020.

Speaking in a recent conversation with VJ Adams, Simi explained that she doesn’t appreciate people calling her child Duduke. According to her, the word duduke has no meaning.

She explained that ‘Duduke’ was just an onomatopoeia she used in the song to express how her baby makes her heart beat.

The mother of one asserted that if the word had a positive meaning, she would have appreciated it.

However, she stated that she understands people who keep referring to her child that way, adding that she is aware that it comes from a good place.

She said, “People call my daughter Duduke, which I don’t like. That’s not her name. It doesn’t even mean anything. Had it meant something good, I would have allowed it. But it’s just a beat, duduke, duduke. That was what I meant. My heart beats like a drum.

“Stop calling my child Duduke [laughs]. But you know what? I get it, it’s coming from a good place, so I try not to react.”