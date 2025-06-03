‘Politically Immature, Historically Ignorant’ – PDP Faces Deepening Crisis As Wike, Bode George Trade Blows

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is again engulfed in internal strife as the war of words between Chief Bode George, a founding member and Board of Trustees member, and Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), reveals a widening rift threatening the party’s future ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a recent interview, Wike criticised George, accusing him of leaving “nothing to show” for decades of political influence. The former Rivers State governor dismissed George as a spent force in the PDP, suggesting he has not contributed meaningfully to the party’s electoral relevance, especially in the South-West.

In a swift response, George fired back, labelling Wike’s remarks as “unfounded,” describing the minister as “politically immature and historically ignorant.”

“Wike is too young in the party to know what we did to build this structure. He should not throw stones when he doesn’t understand the house,” George said.

Zoning, Amnesty Tensions Fuel Internal Disputes

While both men agree on the need to zone the PDP’s 2027 presidential ticket to the South, George criticised Wike’s confrontational method, warning that it could alienate key stakeholders and deepen divisions.

“There’s a way to fight for justice without destroying the house. Wike’s method is combative and could end up being counterproductive,” George noted.

The PDP’s refusal to zone the 2023 ticket to the South triggered the G5 Governors’ rebellion, led by Wike, and fractured the opposition’s performance at the polls.

George pointed fingers at Atiku Abubakar and ex-National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, accusing them of ignoring constitutional zoning arrangements.

National Secretary Saga Splits Party

George also condemned the return of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, describing it as a “constitutional aberration” after he abandoned the role to contest the 2023 Imo State governorship election.

“You cannot contest an election, lose, and return to reclaim your office as if nothing happened. It sets a dangerous precedent,” George argued.

The move has drawn opposition from Abia PDP leaders, who argue that the seat should be re-allocated within the South-East based on internal agreements.

Wike Hits Back: “George Has No Achievements in Lagos”

Responding during a media chat, Wike dismissed George’s suggestion that he should have paid the PDP’s N7 million ground rent debt as a show of loyalty, following the sealing of the party’s national secretariat.

“If an old man has no job, he should stay home and read newspapers,” Wike said.

“The PDP didn’t make me; I made the PDP popular in Rivers. Ask George—who has the PDP produced in Lagos since 1999?”

He described George’s remarks as empty, insisting that the party’s failure in Lagos stands in stark contrast to his record in Rivers.

Wike also defended Anyanwu’s continued tenure as National Secretary, insisting he was elected, not appointed, and cannot be removed arbitrarily.

“You don’t just wake up and say the National Secretary should go. If someone should go, it’s those who believe in impunity,” he said.

He accused unnamed party leaders of plotting to oust him and distort earlier agreements aimed at maintaining internal peace.

“PDP is not anyone’s personal property. I will continue to speak the truth. I’m not the one to leave. If you’re uncomfortable with truth and justice, then you leave,” he declared.

Wike further questioned the legitimacy of the last NEC meeting, arguing that only the Secretary has the constitutional power to issue meeting notices.

Minister Denies Fueling Crisis in Rivers

Addressing allegations of interference in Rivers State politics, Wike insisted he had no hand in the ongoing feud with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, stating that he gave his full support and was now being betrayed.

“There’s no crisis from my end. I gave my all—resources, support. What I get in return is betrayal,” he said.

Ejiofor Slams Wike for “Extravagant” Media Chats

Amid the political firestorm, social critic and lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor criticised Wike for allegedly spending hundreds of millions of naira monthly on media briefings, describing them as “tone-deaf” amid Nigeria’s economic challenges.

“At a time when citizens are struggling with inflation and poverty, Wike is hosting an unnecessary circus. The money could fund schools or emergency relief,” Ejiofor stated in a press release.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to curb what he termed wasteful spending and refocus on “people-centred governance.”