Mokwa Flood: Marketers Seek Alternative As Fuel Scarcity Looms In Abuja, Northern Nigeria Ahead Of 2025 Eid Al-Adha

A significant fuel scarcity is on the horizon due to a devastating flood that claimed the lives of hundreds and caused the collapse of the bridge in Mokwa, Niger State, which links Northern part of Nigeria to the southwestern region of the country.

Naija News recalls that the bridge fell last Wednesday. The development has severely affected both human and vehicular traffic around the Mokwa area, impacting the movement of petroleum product trucks as well.

While the exact number of fatalities from the flood in Mokwa, Niger, remains disputed, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have reported 153 deaths, although local residents have indicated that the actual toll may be higher.

In discussing the implications of the bridge’s collapse, senior representatives from MRS and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations in Abuja have suggested that the failure of the Mokwa Bridge could lead to a shortage of petroleum products during the upcoming 2025 Eid al-Adha (Sallah) celebrations and the holidays scheduled for June 6th and 9th.

An official from MRS, who wished to remain unnamed, informed Daily Post that this situation could hinder distribution efforts.

Nevertheless, he assured that the price of petrol would stay at ₦895 per litre throughout the Sallah holiday.

“Most of the petrol trucks are stranded due to the Mokwa Niger State bridge collapse.

“Honestly, I foresee fuel scarcity in Abuja and some parts of Northern Nigeria.

“I hope the government fixes the bridge on time, as our trucks had already made a u-turn, which is more expensive and time-consuming,” the MRS official told newsmen on Monday.

Another source at NNPCL concurred with the official from MRS, indicating that the situation could result in fuel shortages if sufficient supply does not arrive from alternative routes such as Port Harcourt and Warri.

It is worth noting that the Dangote Refinery, which is Nigeria’s sole domestic petroleum producer, is situated in Lekki, Lagos State.

The easiest route to Abuja and Northern Nigeria is via Mokwa Bridge.

In response to this development, the National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association, Billy Gillis-Harry, along with the National Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, James Tor, provided journalists with a markedly different viewpoint.

Gillis-Harry, for his part, assured that members of his association would guarantee a sufficient supply of petrol from alternative sources and routes in Port Harcourt, Rivers, and Delta States to Abuja and throughout Nigeria.

He stated that there would be an adequate supply of petrol during this year’s Eid al-Adha.

“One or two companies’ experiences in Abuja will not bring scarcity of petrol supply in Abuja and Nigeria.

“Our members will work with 11 PLC and Matrix to get supply from Port Harcout, Rivers and Delta states.

“The only thing is the transportation turnaround time. Our members will do their best to make sure fuel supply is available across the country during the Sallah.

“There should not be scarcity because we have alternatives,” Gillis-Harry noted.

However, Tor said the Mokwa Bridge collapse may lead to fuel supply shortages in Abuja and northern states.

He urged the federal government to quickly fix the collapsed bridge or resuscitate an alternative route to avert a possible looming fuel scarcity during the Eid al-Adha.

“The federal government needs to be proactive so that the other route is put into use for free vehicular and human movement across the regions.

“The Mokwa Bridge collapse will affect the free flow of supply.

“This will cause shortages. The unfortunate thing is that Salah is around the corner,” Tor noted.

Meanwhile, NNPCL, Dangote Refinery, and partners recently announced the latest reduction in the price of petrol to between ₦875 per litre and ₦910 per litre in Lagos and Abuja.

On Monday, the Nigerian government declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid al-Adha.