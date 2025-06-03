APC Inaugurates Reconciliation Committee To Resolve Party Crisis In Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has established a reconciliation committee aimed at addressing all conflicts and grievances that arose following its primary election for candidate selection in the upcoming local government elections in the state.

This information was revealed in a statement by the chapter’s spokesperson, Mogaji Oladejo, on Tuesday.

Oladejo stated that the party is committed to resolving its internal disputes within the next two weeks in order to present a united front for the upcoming election.

Naija News understands that there have been protests regarding the primary’s outcome, and several petitions have been filed with the party’s appeal committee concerning the election process and results.

“The party (APC), after receiving and considering the reports of the appeal, has resolved to activate its internal mechanism for conflict resolution and reconciliation to ensure that we go into the elections as a united force.

“The committee has been decentralised for ease of operation and to deliver on its mandate on time.

“The Lagos East Senatorial is headed by Dr. Lateef Ibirogba. Other members are Saheed Afonja, Sumbo Onitiri and Sade Bakare.

“The Lagos Central Senatorial District is headed by a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief (Mrs) Sarah Sosan. Other members are Funso Ologunde, Adedoyin Banjo and Adigun Olalekan.

“The Lagos West 1 Senatorial District is headed by Otunba Bode Oyedele. Other members are Chief Jide Damazio , Alh. Aleshinloye and Comfort Olalere. Lagos West 2 Senatorial District is headed by Alh. Mutiu Are. Other members are Hon. Jumoke Okoya, Otunba Kehinde Adeniyi and Adeola Rashidat,” the Tuesday statement read.

The state chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, recognized the extensive experience of the committee members while urging them to be diligent and to ensure that all dissatisfied members are comforted and reassured of a brighter future within a united party.