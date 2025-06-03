Alaafin Is Superior To Any Other Title In Yorubaland – Oluwo Of Iwoland Declares

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has acknowledged that the ‘Alaafin’ title is superior to any other title in Yorubaland.

This is as the monarch expressed his desire to be addressed as the “Alaafin of Iwo.”

Naija News reports that Akanbi made this statement during the courtesy visit of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, at his palace in Iwo on Tuesday.

The Oluwo, while expressing gratitude to the Alaafin for the visit, remarked that the monarch’s presence would enhance the relationship between the two towns, Oyo and Iwo.

The Oluwo maintained that he is unaware of any other title in Yorubaland that holds greater significance than the Alaafin title, characterising the Alaafin title as the highest among all traditional titles in Yorubaland.

He noted that this title was originally designated for the descendants of Oduduwa.

He said, “Henceforth, I will also want to be called Alaafin of Iwo, and we will inform the government about it.”

“I don’t know any other title in Yorubaland that is superior to the Alaafin.

“Alaafin will continue to be Alaafin because that is the title that Oramiyan adopted and I will also adopt the saying.”

Akanbi further stated that due to the humility and experience of the Alaafin, Oyo is poised to experience peace and remarkable development.

He noted that the current positive relationship among the towns will persist and thrive.

Previously, Owoade, who was joined by his wife, Abiwumi, along with other chiefs, expressed that he visited the town to extend his gratitude to the Oluwo for attending his coronation ceremony in April.

The traditional ruler also mentioned that the Oluwo reached out to congratulate him upon the announcement of his name as the Alaafin-elect.

“I came to see Oluwo because he was at my coronation ceremony in April.

“Even when my name was mentioned as Alaafin-elect, Oluwo called to congratulate me.

“It is also good to come around to pay him a courtesy visit”, the Alaafin of Oyo said.

The Alaafin remarked that Oyo and Iwo have maintained a positive relationship for many years, stating that his visit to Iwo was to ensure the continuation of this relationship.

Owoade, speaking in Yoruba, mentioned that his predecessor, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, had fostered a strong relationship with Iwo, and therefore, it is essential to preserve this bond.

“Iwo and Oyo have been enjoying a good relationship for years, even with my predecessor and I want that relationship to continue,” he said.

Owoade urged other traditional rulers in Iwo to continue to work with Oluwo with an open mind.

He said they should also continue to support and cooperate with the traditional ruler for the development of the town.

It could be recalled that Owoade was crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo in April 2025 as the successor to the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.