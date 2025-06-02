Speed Darlington Requests Postponement Of NAPTIP Summons Over Controversial Video

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, has requested that his scheduled appearance before the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) be postponed to June 26, 2025, following widespread outrage over a viral video in which he claimed to have been intimate with a 15-year-old girl.

Naija News reports that the video sparked immediate backlash, prompting NAPTIP to summon the artist for questioning.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, Speed Darlington explained that his remarks in the video were made purely for “clout” and were never intended to be taken seriously. He vehemently denied any form of sexual misconduct, insisting that he is a law-abiding citizen with strong moral values.

“The video was a joke that got blown out of proportion,” Speed Darlington said in the statement, while offering an apology for any misunderstanding or offence the video may have caused.

In the statement addressed to NAPTIP’s Director General, he expressed regret over the incident, stressing that he has never engaged in any form of sexual predation or misconduct.

He reiterated, “I have never engaged in or contemplated involving myself in any form of sexual predation, sexual violation, or any form of untoward act against the other sex.”

Speed Darlington also emphasised his commitment to being a positive role model and contributing to the moral upbringing of young people.

“As a role model, I am alive to my responsibilities in helping to mould lasting moral values among our young ones,” he said, stating that he would never engage in any activity that goes against this noble responsibility.

The artist went on to explain that the video was intended purely for entertainment purposes and was not meant to reflect any real events.

“For the sake of clarity, I reiterate that the said Instagram video was made for purely entertainment purposes only and does not reflect any previous or future event involving my person with any female, minor or major,” he added.

He expressed disappointment that his harmless joke was misinterpreted, claiming that the video was only for “clout and entertainment purposes.”

Despite his denial of any wrongdoing, Speed Darlington confirmed that he will cooperate fully with NAPTIP and is willing to appear before the agency on June 26 for further clarification. “If the agency requires further clarifications, I undertake to avail myself at the agency’s office on June 26, 2025,” he stated.