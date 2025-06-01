NECO Distances Self From Fake Social Media Account

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rejected a fraudulent Facebook account created with the name of the Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi.

The examination expressed its reservation in a statement released by the Council and signed by the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani.

It stated that the purpose of the counterfeit Facebook account is to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

“The Council wishes to draw the attention of the public to the existence of this fake Facebook account in order to avoid being swindled by the fraudsters.

“Security agents have been informed to take appropriate action against the perpetrators of this fraudulent act,” the statement from NECO reads.

The Federal Government has mandated that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) fully adopt Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for their examinations starting from 2026.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, during a monitoring exercise alongside officials from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Bwari on Monday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), over two million candidates registered to take part in the ongoing examinations at more than 800 centres nationwide.

Dr. Alausa explained that WAEC and NECO would commence the administration of objective papers using CBT beginning this November.

He further stated that by May or June 2026, both objective and essay sections would be conducted entirely via CBT.

The Minister emphasised, “If JAMB can successfully conduct CBT exams for more than 2.2 million candidates, WAEC and NECO can do the same.”

He added, “We are going to get WAEC and NECO to also start their objective exam on CBT. By 2026 exams which will come up in May/June, both the objectives and the essay will be fully on CBT. That is how we can eliminate exam malpractices.”

The minister also mentioned that a committee is currently reviewing national examination standards, and their recommendations are expected to be submitted next month.