Immorality At Its Peak – Rita Edochie Slams Normalisation Of Child Abuse

Popular Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie, has condemned the normalisation of child abuse and inappropriate relationships with minors in Nigeria.

Speaking via a post shared on her Instagram page, she berated social media platforms for amplifying and defending such behaviour, calling the justifications for it unacceptable and dangerous.

She wondered when it became a norm to glamorise an affair with an underage.

Edochie dismissed claims that such controversial actions were merely publicity stunts to gain fame.

She wrote, “Immorality at its highest peak. When did child abuse become legal? When did keeping an affair with an underage (less than 18) become a thing to be proud of?”

“The sickening thing here is that social media is not even helping matters; they hype and take sides with this evil with reasons that are never justifiable.”

Rejecting the notion that success requires unethical actions, Edochie emphasised that fame and recognition should not come at the expense of moral values.

She also raised concerns about families exposing their children to morally questionable content, including music and media promoting immorality, warning against the careless engagement with such “so-called songs of immorality.”

“Everything has just been normalised in this country; immorality is highly celebrated, Tufiakwa,” she lamented, calling for greater societal accountability to protect the younger generation.