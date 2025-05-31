Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Don’t Feel So Sorry’ For ‘Vicious’ Biden – Trump Fires Former US President

President Donald Trump has intensified his personal attacks on former President Joe Biden, offering biting remarks when asked about Biden’s recent stage four prostate cancer diagnosis.

When asked at a press conference held on Friday about Biden’s condition, Trump responded dismissively.

“If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry, because he’s vicious,” Trump said. “He’s been a sort of moderate person over his lifetime — not a smart person, but a somewhat vicious person, I will say.”

Trump, 78, went on to suggest that Biden, 82, had caused harm to political opponents during his presidency.

He said: “What he did with his political opponent and all of the people that he hurt — he hurt a lot of people, Biden, so I really don’t feel sorry for him.”

The remarks follow Trump’s initial reaction to Biden’s diagnosis, in which he had offered “warmest and best wishes” and hoped for a “fast and successful recovery.” That tone has since shifted, with Trump in recent days referring to Biden as “scum” and amplifying social media posts calling the former president a “decrepit corpse.”

The comments come as Biden continues to process his diagnosis while observing the 10th anniversary of the death of his eldest son, Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer in 2015.

Speaking at a Memorial Day event in Delaware, Biden addressed families of fallen soldiers and veterans.

The former US President said: “This day is the 10th anniversary of the loss of my son, Beau, who spent a year in Iraq. And to be honest, it’s a hard day.

“Being with all of you, quite frankly, makes things a little bit easier. So thank you for allowing me to grieve with you.”

Beau Biden served in Iraq with the Delaware National Guard and was twice elected attorney general of the state before succumbing to glioblastoma multiforme.

On May 18, Biden’s office confirmed that the former president had been diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer, with bone metastasis. A statement noted the cancer is hormone-sensitive, which could make it more responsive to treatment.

Biden followed up the announcement with a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Meanwhile, on Memorial Day, Trump posted a vitriolic message on his Truth Social platform: “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through warped radical left minds.”

He also included members of the judicial branch and others in his criticism, calling them “monsters who want our country to go to hell.”