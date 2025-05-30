I Will Drive Africa’s Transformation – AfDB’s Chief, Tah

The President-elect of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Sidi Ould Tah, has said he would drive Africa’s transformation with unity, ambition and purpose.

Tah, who was elected on Thursday to replace Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina, described his victory as the beginning of a challenging yet inspiring journey.

Naija News reports that Tah, in a statement on his 𝕏 handle, commended all who supported his ambition to lead AfDB.

“I am humbled and honored to be elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB). I extend my deepest gratitude to all who supported me – regional and non-regional members of the Bank and the leaders and countries that they represent. This marks the beginning of a challenging yet inspiring journey—together, we will drive Africa’s transformation with unity, ambition, and purpose,” he wrote.

On his part, Adesina wished Tah success in his leadership of the bank. On his 𝕏 handle, he wrote:

“The beat goes on! I am delighted for my brother and friend, Sidi Ould Tah, on his election as President of the AfDB. Hearty congratulations! I wish you great success in the years ahead.”

Buhari Commends Adesina’s Leadership

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Adesina on his completion of two terms as Managing Director of the AfDB.

Buhari said he was happy with the enormous success achieved at the end of Adesina’s tenure, and was glad to have supported his emergence as the helmsman of the bank in the first and second instances.

“I have seen Dr. Adesina, a son of Nigeria, put up a spectacular performance in the African Development Bank after two terms. As his tenure ends and a successor is emerging, records show that he has set such a great, unmatched record of excellence, leaving shareholders far happier than they had ever been. I am happy with the role I played in bringing his talent forward,” he said.

In a statement from his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, the former president emphasized how hard work, discipline, and dedicated training made Adesina what he achieved, adding that the outgoing AfDB president “is blessed with a special talent, combined with hope, faith, a firm resolve and confidence, with which he overcame all odds to stand out as a beacon of inspiration to others.”