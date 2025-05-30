21 Bodies Recovered, Scores Missing As Flood Sweeps Houses In Mokwa, Niger State [Photos]

No fewer than 21 bodies were reportedly recovered, and numerous individuals were reported missing, following a severe midnight flood triggered by heavy rainfall that caused significant destruction in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Reports indicate that approximately 50 homes were inundated by the catastrophic flood that occurred late Wednesday night, which took many residents and travellers by surprise, leading to numerous fatalities and extensive property damage.

Naija News understands that the two communities that suffered the most are Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa, located in Mokwa town.

In addition to the tragic loss of life, various vehicles, including commercial transport, private automobiles, and trucks, became trapped in the floodwaters.

Drivers and passengers were observed struggling to manoeuvre through the inundated streets, with no immediate rescue operations in sight.

At the time of this report, 21 bodies had been recovered, including those of a woman and her two children, while many others are still unaccounted for.

A woman, along with her children and several other injured individuals, was receiving medical care yesterday at Mokwa General Hospital.

A statement by the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the disaster, stating: “There was a torrential downpour of very high intensity that lasted several hours, and the surging floodwaters submerged and washed away over 50 residential houses with their occupants.

“In response, the agency, in collaboration with the Mokwa Local Government Authority, local divers, and brave volunteers, are conducting search and rescue operations to recover survivors and bodies.

“At present, three survivors, a woman and her two children, are receiving treatment for wounds and shock at Mokwa General Hospital.

“Twenty-one bodies have, so far, been recovered, while search and rescue operations are ongoing.”

See some photos from the flood incident in Mokwa below: