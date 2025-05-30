10,217 Killed In Tinubu’s Govt: Benue, Plateau Highest Hit – Amnesty Intl

Amnesty International has said at least 10,217 Nigerians were killed by armed groups and bandits in President Bola Tinubu’s two-year government.

The group said Tinubu’s government’s shocking failure to protect lives and property from daily attacks by armed groups and bandits has cost thousands of lives and created a potential humanitarian crisis across many northern states.

Naija News reports that the report from Amnesty International on Thursday showed that under Tinubu’s two-year government, people have been killed in attacks by gunmen in Benue, Edo, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Benue state accounts for the highest death toll of 6,896, followed by Plateau state, where 2,630 people were killed.

“Today marks exactly two years since President Bola Tinubu assumed office with a promise to enhance security. Instead, things have only gotten worse, as the authorities continue to fail to protect the rights to life, physical integrity, liberty and the security of tens of thousands of people across the country,”

“President Tinubu must fulfill his promises to Nigerians and urgently address the resurgence of the nation’s endemic security crisis. The recent escalation of attacks by Boko Haram and other armed groups shows that the security measures implemented by President Tinubu’s government are simply not working,” Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, said.

The reports disclosed that under Tinubu, new armed groups have emerged, including Lakurawa in Sokoto and Kebbi states, and Mamuda in Kwara state, while hundreds of villages have been sacked by gunmen in Benue, Borno, Katsina, Sokoto, Plateau, and Zamfara.

Mounting Death Toll

“Since 29 May 2023, hundreds of people have been killed in rural areas where, our research since 2020 shows, a total absence of governance has given gunmen and criminal groups a free hand to commit atrocities.

“Our investigation verified the killing of over 294 people in Katsina state and documented the abduction of 306 people, mostly women and girls, between May 2023 to May 2025,” it read.

In Benue State

Amnesty International’s findings showed that all of the 23 local government areas of Benue state suffered such attacks, with more frequent attacks on Ukum, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Gwer West, Gwer East, Apa and Agatu local government areas. Over 148 villages have been sacked by gunmen across seven local governments of Benue State.

“These attacks have triggered a wave of displacement, with 450,000 people documented as internally displaced people,” it stated.

In Plateau State

In Plateau State, the report stated that armed herders carried out 38 attacks and sacked at least 43 villages in four local government areas.

“Between 27 March and 2 April 2025, coordinated attacks took place against five communities: Daffo, Gwande, Hurti, Manguna, and Ruwi in Bokkos local government. In the past two years, 167 rural communities were attacked in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Jos East, Jos South, Mangu, Riyom and Wase local government areas.

“As a result of these attacks, 65,000 people have been internally displaced. Some communities, in both Benue and Plateau, have been displaced more than once, after IDP camps or schools they occupy were also attacked,” the report said.

Humanitarian Crisis

The report said majority, if not all, of those affected by these attacks are farmers, whose displacement means they can no longer cultivate their farms. This is causing a looming humanitarian crisis.

The majority of those displaced in Plateau and Katsina states told Amnesty International that they had to resort to begging to survive daily life.

At Dangulbi district of Zamfara state, farmers have to watch their harvest of sweet potatoes rot because bandits have prevented them from transporting them to the nearest market.

“These attacks deprive people of their right to life, while the survivors are deprived of their livelihood.

“Authorities must move swiftly to match their words with serious and concrete action to guarantee the human rights of everyone in Nigeria if they are to be taken seriously on their oft-expressed commitment to stop the killings, violence, abductions and other human rights crimes in several parts of the country.

“The authorities’ failure to hold suspected perpetrators accountable is fueling a cycle of impunity that is making everyone feel unsafe. Time is running out, as gunmen, bandits and insurgents are ramping up attacks daily. The nationwide bloodshed must end now,” Sanusi stated.