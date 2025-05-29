Shock In Enugu Community As Youths Expose Kidnapping, Ritual Activities

The quiet Umumba Ndiagu community in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State, was thrown into turmoil on Tuesday when local youths accused a prominent community member, identified as Ichie Millions (also known as Ezeani), of using his vast compound for criminal activities, including kidnapping and rituals.

Naija News reports that Ezeani, who had presented himself as a businessman, was said to be a native doctor with a dark secret.

According to the allegations, Ezeani, the self-proclaimed businessman, was using his compound as a site for abductions. It was claimed that the native doctor had buried victims alive, including pregnant women and children, in soak-away pits for ritualistic purposes.

When the youths launched a search for the truth, they were stunned by what they found in Ezeani’s compound. The discovery of bodies buried in soak-away pits shocked the community to its core.

A viral video circulating on social media showed the enraged youths ransacking Ezeani’s compound, including what appeared to be his shrine. The situation escalated as the community uncovered the horrifying details of his crimes.

One of the young victims who narrowly escaped Ezeani’s clutches shared her chilling experience in a viral video. She recounted, “My father and I went to fetch firewood, which we would use to fry our garri. His men came and asked my dad for his cutlass, which he gave them. Suddenly, they grabbed me and kept me in a pit they had dug. I started crying, and thankfully, the Neighborhood Watch operatives heard my cries and came to rescue me.”

In another shocking video, a member of the community is heard describing the discovery, saying, “We have caught the killers. They kill people. People’s dead bodies are inside here. They have killed a lot of people. We just rescued a 13-year-old child, who they wanted to use for rituals.”

The video further showed that the youths had apprehended a suspect who claimed to be a security guard hired by Ezeani to protect his compound.

This man, identified in the video, was stripped naked, tied up, and left in the compound by the furious youths. While the man denied involvement in the killings, he admitted to frequenting Ezeani’s residence for ritualistic activities.

The suspect, who identified Ezeani as “Daddy Ezeani,” explained during his interrogation by the angry youths, “I am a business person and I came here. After I finished performing some sacrifices, it remained for a water sacrifice to be performed for me. I was waiting for everything to be done for me. There are things to be done, but I don’t know what he used to do the things. But what they do here is that, as a newcomer, they normally send the person on an errand. The owner of this place, Daddy Ezeani, asked me to protect this place and scare anyone coming here away.”

At the time of the discovery, Ezeani was reportedly on the run, with his whereabouts unknown. However, several of his wives were reportedly caught by the youths, and his house and vehicles were set on fire as part of the community’s retaliation.

Police Launch Manhunt For Fleeing Native Doctor

Meanwhile, the police commissioner, Bitrus Giwa, is said to have ordered for a manhunt for the fleeing native doctor.

In a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the Police said, “Police operatives of the Enugu State Command, attached to the Umumba Division, in the early hours of May 27, 2025, at about 3:15 a.m., in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch personnel and vigilant community members, successfully rescued a 13-year-old girl (name withheld), allegedly kidnapped for ritual murder, at Umuojor village in Ishiagu community of Ezeagu Local Government Area.

“The operation also led to the arrest of three male suspects connected to the crime, namely: Uche Kingsley Agumba, 33; Ilo Nweze Onyedikachi, 36 and Ejike Odinwankpa, 38. The prime suspect, identified as Levi Onyeka Obu nicknamed “Ezeani” and “E-Dey-Play-E-Dey-Show,” a native doctor and prominent member of the community, fled the scene and is currently at large.

“During the rescue, two decomposing bodies, one male and one female, were discovered buried in a concrete-sealed pit within an uncompleted building, owned and used as a shrine and heinous criminal activities by the fleeing prime suspect.

“Investigations reveal that the deceased victims were recently murdered and buried in the pit by the suspects for ritual purposes, and the rescued child was moments away from suffering the same fate before the timely intervention.

“In line with its laws, the Enugu State Government has demolished the buildings owned by the fleeing prime suspect and used for the criminal enterprise.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, who promptly visited the crime scene, has commended the efforts of the police operatives, local security groups and community members, whose collaboration ensured the success of the operation.

“He has also directed the Command’s Tactical Squads, as well as Investigation and Intelligence Units, to intensify efforts in tracking down the fleeing suspect and other accomplices still at large, with a firm resolve to ensure justice is served.”