Imo Schools Shut As Scores Of Children Die Of Diphtheria Outbreak

A diphtheria outbreak in the Mbutu Community, located in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State, has resulted in the deaths of multiple children, leading to an urgent closure of schools in the vicinity.

The Chairman of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Iheukwumere Alaribe, confirmed this situation in a statement released on May 26, 2025.

However, the precise number of fatalities could not be verified as of the time of filing this report.

Naija News reports that Diphtheria, a highly contagious illness caused by the toxin-producing bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae, primarily affects the nasal passages and throat, but it can also have effects on the skin.

The disease is transmitted through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, or through direct contact with infected persons or contaminated surfaces.

In light of the outbreak, the local government has implemented prompt measures to prevent further transmission.

Schools in Mbutu have been temporarily shut down, and parents are urged to keep their children indoors.

“Diphtheria claimed the lives of the children less than a week after its outbreak.

“The chairman stated that the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Department of Disease Prevention and Control in the Imo State Ministry of Health, and health workers from Aboh Mbaise LGA were working tirelessly to investigate and contain the outbreak.

“An isolation centre has been established at Mbutu Health Centre, with health workers deployed to quarantine children who may have been exposed to the disease and to provide care for affected families,” the spokesman for the chairman, Godspower Dike, noted.

Alaribe also urged parents to take urgent steps to vaccinate their children.

“In light of this outbreak, parents who have not yet vaccinated their children are strongly urged to do so without delay.

“Vaccinations are crucial for preventing the spread of diseases and protecting our children’s health,” he stated.

The chairman’s spokesman, Dike, appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with health authorities.

“We encourage the public to remain calm and cooperate with the relevant authorities as we work to control this outbreak. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” he added

In the initial week of May, the illness claimed the lives of two children in the Tukur-Tukur community located in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Diphtheria is a disease that can be prevented through vaccination.

Health officials have emphasised the significance of regular immunisation to safeguard children against preventable illnesses such as diphtheria.

Nigeria has documented 25,812 confirmed diphtheria cases out of 42,642 suspected instances across 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, and 350 local government areas, with confirmed cases distributed among 184 LGAs in 26 states.

As of March 9, 2025, the outbreak has resulted in 1,319 fatalities, based on the most recent situation report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, which spans from week 19 of 2022 to week 10 of 2025.