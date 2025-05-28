Forcibly Keeping Yorubas In Nigeria Is Prolonging Our Pain – Akintoye Warns Tinubu

The leader of the Yoruba Self-Determination Movement, Banji Akintoye, has called on President Bola Tinubu to facilitate the peaceful separation of the Yoruba nation from Nigeria.

Akintoye warned that keeping Yoruba in Nigeria would lead to abominable deprivations, insecurity and pains.

Speaking via a letter addressed to the President, Akintoye said the Yoruba people sought to build a sovereign state of their own where they could rebuild their lives according to their desires, culture and capabilities.

Akintoye recounted its several letters of request to leave Nigeria dating back to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari till the latest one dated May 25, 2025, addressed to President Bola Tinubu, which has yielded no conversation between the Presidency and the Yoruba nation movement.

The statement reads in part, “Mr President, please grant us, your Yoruba people, that which we have asked for in our separate letters to your predecessor, President Buhari, and to you. What we have asked is that you, as the President of Nigeria, should facilitate negotiation between representatives of the Nigerian Federal Government and of our Yoruba people to negotiate our Yoruba nation’s peaceful separation from Nigeria.

“This is to enable us to go and nurse the pains and wipe away the tears of our battered people and to go and build a sovereign state of our own, where we can rebuild our lives according to our desires, our culture and our capabilities, a country where we shall diligently provide abundant opportunities for all our people.

“Forcibly keeping us in Nigeria is only prolonging our people’s abominable deprivations, insecurity and pains. Please act on this without delay.”

Akintoye claimed that the Yoruba people are embattled and harassed, alleging indiscriminate arrest of Yoruba youths which, he said, is aimed at intimidating the youths.