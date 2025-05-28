Female Nigerian Soldier Arrested Over Alleged Theft

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest and detention of a female soldier, Corporal Amina Maidoki, due to accusations of theft and misconduct.

In a statement issued by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt-Col Appolonia Anele, the Army indicated that Maidoki is currently undergoing an investigation related to “allegations of conduct that contradicts the fundamental values of the Nigerian Army, including but not limited to the accusation of theft.”

While assuring the public that further updates on the investigation will be provided at the appropriate time and urging against speculative commentary, the Nigerian Army refuted any claims of unlawful detention or denial of legal representation.

“As a professional military institution, the NA is guided by extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act (Cap A20 LFN 2004), internal regulations, and the highest standards of military ethics. Consequently, her temporary detention is in accordance with the lawful procedures stipulated for service personnel.

“It is important to note that disciplinary measures within the Nigerian Army are not arbitrary. They are governed by due process, and all personnel are entitled to procedural fairness.

“The ongoing investigation into this matter is being conducted with the utmost regard for Corporal Maidoki’s legal and human rights, and she continues to receive appropriate welfare in line with military standards,” Anele noted in the statement.

“All such claims are false and are rendered simply to mislead the public and draw undue sentiments. We therefore encourage the general public to disregard such false submissions,” the Army said.

The Army has also recognised the concerns expressed by Maidoki’s family, assuring them that it is willing to engage in lawful communication and interaction, as long as these exchanges are consistent with the operational and investigative protocols that are currently established.

“The Nigerian Army ensures that the rights of all accused are respected irrespective of the persons involved.

“However, no individual is above the law or exempt from military discipline. Allegations of misconduct must be addressed thoroughly and lawfully to preserve the integrity, cohesion, and effectiveness of the Nigerian Army,” the statement concluded.