‘APC Govt Did Nothing In Two Years, We Would Have Done Better Job’ – Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, stating it would have done a better job of managing Nigeria’s economy.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said this in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ifoh said the government did nothing in two years and has borrowed more than any government before it.

According to him, Nigerians are in a better position to answer questions about whether their lives are better now than they were two years ago, adding that the party foresaw the hardship, poverty, and economic downturn that Nigerians are currently suffering.

He said, “Nigerians are now in a better position to appreciate what we said before the 2023 elections. We foresaw the hardship, poverty and economic downturn being suffered by Nigerians today.

“Nigerians are better qualified to answer questions on whether their lives are better now than it was two years ago. How much is a bag of rice today when compared with what it was two years ago?

“Are we now more secure on our roads and at home? What about the purchasing power of our citizens? Is it better?

“We make bold to say a Labour Party government would have done a better job of managing the economy and improving the lives of Nigerians.

“Today, the Naira, which exchanged for N167 to a US Dollar at some point today, is now exchanging for over N1,600; petrol, which sold for N87 per liter, is now selling for over N1,000 per liter; and with nearly 40 per cent inflation, it has now reached over 42 per cent.

“Do we begin to talk about youth unemployment and the rise in all forms of criminality. It will not be entirely correct to say the government did nothing in two years, it has borrowed more than any government before it do we have value for money?”