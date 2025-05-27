Emefiele’s Ex-Aide Reveals How He Delivered $400,000 Cash To Former CBN Gov

A key prosecution witness, John Adetola, on Monday testified before the Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja, admitting that he did not document the delivery of $400,000 in cash to the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Adetola, who served as Emefiele’s executive assistant, stated that during the investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he did not provide any call logs, messages, or receipts to substantiate his claim of handing over the money.

Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, face 19 counts related to alleged bribery and corrupt demands totaling $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion.

Testifying before Justice Rahman Oshodi, Adetola explained that in 2018, he had been instructed by Eric Odoh, who allegedly contacted him via WhatsApp, to collect $400,000 from former CBN Director of Information Technology, John Ayoh. According to Adetola, he was directed to deliver the money to Emefiele in Lagos.

“In 2018, I can’t remember the exact date, Mr. Eric Odoh sent me a WhatsApp message to collect $400,000 from John Ayoh and give it to the former CBN Governor when he came to Lagos. I went to Ayoh’s house in Lekki, collected an envelope, and gave it to the governor,” Adetola told the court.

When questioned by the court, Adetola admitted that he did not document the transaction and provided no proof of the delivery. He stated, “I did not see any need for it.”

Under cross-examination by Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), Adetola confirmed that he was not under prosecution and had not struck any immunity deal with the EFCC.

He also admitted that his statement to the EFCC did not mention any direct communication with Emefiele regarding the $400,000.

“I told the EFCC everything I knew in respect of the alleged financial crimes,” Adetola explained.

He further disclosed that he spent 11 days in EFCC custody, during which he was not brought face-to-face with Emefiele or John Ayoh.

Although the EFCC presented him with WhatsApp printouts related to the transaction, Adetola insisted that he had no evidence of any communication with Emefiele about the cash delivery.

In a re-examination by EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Adetola reiterated that he saw no need to document the cash transaction.

“I did not see any need for it,” he emphasised again.

Adetola, who holds a Higher National Diploma in Secretarial Studies and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, explained his duties as executive assistant to Emefiele. He clarified that he reported directly to Emefiele, the head of the secretariat.

During further cross-examination by Yinka Kotoye (SAN), counsel for the second defendant, Henry Omoile, Adetola confirmed that he had no involvement with Omoile in connection to the cash delivery.

At the conclusion of Adetola’s testimony, Justice Oshodi discharged the witness and adjourned the matter until (today) Tuesday for the continuation of the trial.