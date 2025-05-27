ECOWAS: We Haven’t Given Up On Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger – Tuggar

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maitama Tuggar, has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has not given up on Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Ambassador Tuggar said ECOWAS expects that the three countries led by military leaders would return to the bloc.

Naija News reported that Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdrew from ECOWAS and formed the Alliance of Sahel States, citing ineffectiveness and external control of the bloc.

In a press briefing in Abuja ahead of the ECOWAS @50 Commemorative Anniversary scheduled for Lagos, the Minister said the door is still open.

“The door is still open. We have not given up on the possibility of these countries rejoining ECOWAS under different circumstances,” he said.

Tuggar explained that ECOWAS relocated the headquarters of some of its organizations out of the Sahel States in line with the bloc’s agreement. He clarified that it was not to severe ties with the Sahel States.

“The relocation of agencies like the West Africa Health Organization from Burkina Faso is part of the rules all members agreed upon. If a country is no longer a member, it loses the right to host such institutions,” he explained.

On the insecurity, Tuggar said the proliferation of arms from Libyan crisis and the collapse of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime play a role in the security challenges of West Africa.

“The proliferation of arms and fighters across the region is largely the result of exogenous factors, particularly the breakdown of law and order in Libya.

“These weapons and fighters found their way into West Africa, fueling terrorism and banditry,” he stated.

According to New Telegraph, the Minister added that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, ECOWAS has bolstered its peacekeeping framework, including the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force.

“In many parts of the region, there have been significant improvements in border monitoring and intelligence sharing.

“Nigeria is working closely with neighboring countries and deploying initiatives such as the Multinational Joint Task Force to enhance regional security,” he added.