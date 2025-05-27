Court Grants Request For Arrest Of FCTA Director, 11 Others

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has issued a bench warrant for the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of a Director in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Joseph Eriki, along with 11 other individuals.

Naija News understands that this arrest order was prompted by the defendants’ failure to appear in court to respond to charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, forgery, and the use of a forged document as if it were genuine, concerning landed property in Abuja.

The federal government serves as the sole plaintiff, while the defendants numbered 1 to 12 include Boniface Agwu, Ikechukwu Kanu, Joseph Eriki, Super Structure Ltd, Bonatec Electrical Company Ltd, Weatherfield Engineering, Marine Service Limited, Asher Information Services Ltd, Prince Isaac Omoluwa, Nwaimoneye Augustine Onyisi, Suraju Aliyu, and Ogbole Michael.

Justice Suleiman Belgore, who issued the warrant on Tuesday, specifically instructed security agencies to apprehend the defendants wherever they may be located within the country and present them before the court for trial on charges related to land grabbing.

During the proceedings, counsel for the federal government, David Kaswe, informed the court that the defendants were on administrative bail and had been duly notified of the charges against them.

However, he expressed frustration that all attempts to bring them to court had been unsuccessful, as none of the defendants could be found at the addresses they provided.

Referencing Section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, Kaswe requested the court to issue a bench warrant against the defendants as a final measure to ensure their appearance in court.

In a four-paragraph affidavit submitted in support of the suit, Kaswe stated that the defendants were arrested on allegations of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, forgery, using a forged document as genuine, employing criminal force to obstruct a public servant in the execution of his duties, wrongful restraint, and causing bodily harm.

The attorney noted that the investigations were completed prior to the filing of any charges and further stated that a prima facie case had been established against the accused.

The prosecution asserted that the first through ninth defendants unlawfully trespassed onto plots 461-470 and 486-496, which Etha Ventures owns, and erected structures to defraud Etha Ventures Ltd.

Additionally, the prosecution claimed that the defendants, in their attempt to realize their fraudulent intent, deceitfully obtained a consent judgment in case No FCT/HC/CV/240/2019, which granted title to Plot 1406 (comprising 461-470 and 486-496) in Sabon Lugbe East Layout, Abuja, to Super Structures Ltd.

Moreover, the prosecution contended that the tenth to twelfth defendants unlawfully obstructed and assaulted police officers, aiming to prevent them from executing their lawful duties as mandated by the FCT High Court Order dated February 7, 2024, in case No FCT/HC/CV/240/2019.

Kaswe further stated that the actions of the defendants resulted in a breach of public peace and constituted an offence against public servants.

In the first count, the defendants were accused of conspiring among themselves to defraud Etha Ventures Ltd of plots 461-470 and 486-496 at some point between 2019 and 2024 in Abuja, FCT.

This act constituted the offence of criminal conspiracy, in violation of Section 96 of the Penal Code Law 2009, and is punishable under Section 97 of the same Law.

Count two reads, “That you Boniface Agwu, Ikechukwu Kanu, Super Structure Ltd, Bonatec Electrical Company Ltd, Weatherfield Engineering and Marine Service Limited, Asher Information Services Ltd and Prince Isaac Omoluwa, Male, Adult and companies registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, sometime between 2017 to 2019 in plot 461-470 and 486-496 Sabon Lugbe East Layout Abuja State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, unlawfully entered upon plot 461-470 and 486-496 belonging to Etha Ventures and put up structures with intent to defraud Ethan Ventures Ltd thereby obtaining advantages for yourselves. You thereby committed an offence of criminal trespass contrary to Section 342 of the Penal Code Act 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

Meanwhile, Justice Belgore has fixed June 4 to enable the prosecution to produce the defendants in court for their arraignment.