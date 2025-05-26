Nollywood Actor Battles Internal Bleeding After Unscripted Scene Attack Involving Zubby Micheal

Nollywood actor, Godwin Nnadiekwe, has suffered a severe injury, resulting in internal bleeding that required immediate hospitalisation.

Naija News reports that the movie star narrated his ordeal in a series of posts on his Instagram page.

Nnadiekwe said the incident occurred after his colleague, Zubby Michael, kicked him violently in the chest, causing the internal bleeding that led to his hospitalisation.

He said the kick was neither scripted nor approved by the movie producer.

Nnadiekwe said the kick caused excruciating pain, requiring immediate and costly medical treatment, noting that the film’s production team offered no assistance.

He said, “Just wanted to share an incident that happened on set a few days ago. This isn’t to call anyone out, but it’s a serious reminder to prioritise each other’s safety on set. During a scene, I received a kick to the chest from my colleague who wasn’t part of the script or directed by the director.

“It’s caused me serious pain. Had to get medication for my chest to feel better today. I did all these by myself. No assistance! When we’re working without insurance policies or readily available first aid, unexpected physical actions like this, even if accidental, can have real consequences. Let us commit to sticking to the script and ensuring everyone feels safe and respected.

“What if something more serious had happened? Or this went south? Every action on set, particularly physical ones, must be intentional and within the director’s vision. Please let us all look out for each other and ensure our sets are always safe spaces where everyone feels secure and protected. Our health and safety are paramount. Our well-being should always come first. Peace !!!”

In a follow-up social media post, Nnadiekwe’s management team confirmed that his condition had worsened, requiring immediate hospital admission for emergency care.

The post read, “We regret to inform you that Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe was rushed to the hospital this evening. He is undergoing treatment for internal bleeding following an incident involving a kick on the chest during filming with his colleague Zubby Michael.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care and will ensure timely updates are shared with the public and the AGN board. We appreciate your concern and well wishes for Godwin at this time. Keep Godwin in your thoughts. Management.”

Meanwhile, a video making the rounds online captured the moment Zubby Michael exited a vehicle and landed a vicious kick to Nnadiekwe’s chest before fleeing into a nearby building.