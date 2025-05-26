‘I Don’t Care About My Position Anymore’ – Benue LG Chairman Cries Out Over Death Of 20 People In Fresh Attack

The council Chairman in Aondana and other communities in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, Ormin Torsar, has decried the persistent violence and the inaction of the federal government.

Naija News learnt that more than 20 people, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a series of fresh attacks.

Confirming the incident, Torsar, in a viral video, revealed that the attacks occurred in multiple villages, including Tewa Biana, which lies close to a military base.

He lamented that despite the proximity to military base, there was no response from security forces during the carnage.

He decried the killing of entire families, citing the burial of a father and his two adult sons in Tewa Biana just a day before.

The chairman said the psychological toll of the violence was becoming unbearable for him and he do not care about his position anymore.

He said, “They say the local security doesn’t have the mandate to engage these people, that only the federal government can give that mandate. So should my people continue to die while we wait? What is the meaning of this?

“Very close to a military base. What is the meaning of this? If they cannot help me, maybe I’ll leave this position as chairman and let it continue the way it is.

“I don’t care about being chairman anymore. Look at a child of two years old butchered—it’s too much for me to condone.

“This is the village of the former First Lady of this state, Mrs. Eunice Ortom. This is the village of the Tugwe. This is the village of Bishop Banagbe. Whatever will happen, will happen. I don’t know what to do anymore.”