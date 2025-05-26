House Of Representatives Withdraws Compulsory Voting Bill

The House of Representatives has withdrawn the controversial Compulsory Voting Bill after it faced a series of backlashes from Nigerians.

The withdrawal was announced on Monday in a statement by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, explained that the withdrawal is to allow wider consultations with stakeholders and encourage dialogue in line with democratic principles.

Abbas pointed out that countries like Australia, Belgium, and Brazil have successfully implemented compulsory voting, but a different approach may be more suitable for Nigeria.

“Following extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, he has decided to withdraw the Bill to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians, which he co-sponsored with Hon. Daniel Adama Ago.”

“Compulsory voting has long been practised with notable success in countries such as Australia, Belgium and Brazil, where it has helped sustain participation rates above 90 per cent, while nations like Argentina and Singapore have also implemented similar measures to foster inclusivity at the ballot box,” the statement read in part.

Naija News reports that the Bill was co-sponsored by the member representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Daniel Asama Ago.