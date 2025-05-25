Security Operatives Arrest Village Head In Niger State For Assisting Bandits

Security personnel, including the police and Vigilantes, have apprehended the village chief of Guiwa, located in the Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, Garba Mohammed, on charges of allegedly assisting bandits in the LGA and other regions of the state.

Naija News understands that the village chief was taken into custody along with 13 other individuals on Friday at approximately 9 am, after an intelligence report regarding their suspected connections with bandits.

It has been reported that community leaders utilised his home as a refuge, where bandits frequently convened to strategise their operations.

The spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, reportedly verified the arrests to Daily Trust through a telephone conversation.

He indicated that the arrests were part of clearance operations aimed at targeting the hideouts of bandits and kidnappers in the Mashegu area.

“On 22nd May, 2025, police operatives and vigilante members conducted clearance operations in some identified kidnappers’ hideouts in Mashegu LGA, such as Magaman-Daji forest and its environs, and in the process, most of the suspected kidnappers fled from the scene, and others were believed to have escaped with gunshot injuries.

“On 23rd May, 2025, at about 9 a.m., in continuation of this operation, the team stormed Guiwa and Telle villages based on credible information received, and the Mai-Angwan of Guiwa village, Mall. Garba Mohammed was arrested for screening and aiding banditry activities, using his house as a hideout, with the recovery of four motorcycles kept in his custody and ten cattle.

“Thirteen others were also arrested in different locations within Mashegu LGA for similar reasons. However, they are under interrogation and an investigation is in progress to ascertain their roles and involvement in banditry activities in the area,” Abiodun explained to the media.

While the police spokesperson refrained from disclosing the identities of the additional suspects, counter-insurgency specialist Zagazola Makama identified them as follows: Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu from Wawa village, Borgu LGA; Umar Abubakar from Gwajibo; Musa Mohammed from Telle village; Mohammed Abubakar from Dukku, Rijau LGA; Molema Aliyu from Pallagi; Oro Abubakar from Arera; Shehu Alhaji Ardo from Adogon Mallam; Umar Abdullahi, Ibrahim Abubakar, Saidu Mohammed, and Babuga Abdullahi—all hailing from Lumma; Mohamadu Bako from Gwajibo; and Babuga Saidu from Lumma.

Furthermore, a resident of New Bussa told journalists that the arrest of Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu from Wawa, along with five other individuals from Lumma in Borgu LGA.