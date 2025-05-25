JUST IN: Popular Nigerian Pastor Dies [Photos]

The Christian community in Kaduna and Nigeria at large is grieving the unexpected passing of a well-respected cleric and advocate for the Christian faith, Reverend Azzaman David.

Pastor David, recognised for his courageous online presence and vigorous interfaith discussions, especially on Facebook, reportedly died after a ghastly car accident that occurred on Saturday while returning to Kaduna from Makurdi, Benue State.

Details surrounding the demise of the preacher who served as the Senior Pastor of The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Inc., located in Kaduna, Kaduna State, are still unclear as of the time of filing this report.

However, according to SaharaReporters, a family source, Rev. Mohammed Mohammed, confirmed that Pastor David died at the scene of the accident.

“REV Azzaman Azzaman had an accident on his way back from Makurdi. He died alone in the car. May he rest in peace. May the Lord comfort us in the name of Jesus,” Rev. Mohammed noted in a statement on Sunday.

He was extensively acknowledged for his profound understanding of Christian theology and his steadfast defence of the faith in public discussions.

His presence on social media, particularly on Facebook, established him as a prominent figure among young Christians and religious academics. He frequently attracted substantial audiences during his live video sessions and written dialogues.

