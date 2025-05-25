PDP Postpones Proposed NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the proposed 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting.

Naija News reports that the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, in a statement released on Sunday, May 25, 2025, said the meeting was postponed to allow the Reconciliation Committee of the former Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to conclude its assignment of resolving some internal conflicts to have a peaceful NEC meeting.

Anyanwu apologised for the inconvenience, adding that a new date will be formally announced.

The statement reads, “This is to formally inform leaders and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party that the proposed NEC meeting earlier announced to take place on May 27 has been postponed.

“The postponement is to allow Senator Bukola Saraki’s Reconciliation Committee to complete its assignment of resolving some internal conflicts to have a peaceful NEC meeting.

“Accordingly, a new date will be formally announced with the PDP constitution 2017 as amended and the Electoral Act. 20222. Therefore, any notice of NEC meeting or publication by the Deputy National Secretary in the guise of Acting is illegal, unauthorised and should be disregarded. All inconveniences resulting from the change in date are regretted.”