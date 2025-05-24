ASUU Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Unresolved 2009 Agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a stern warning to the federal government, demanding the immediate fulfilment of the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement or face a nationwide industrial action.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, expressed the union’s frustration over the government’s continued failure to address nine critical issues that have plagued Nigeria’s public universities for years.

Naija News reports that Piwuna emphasised that these unresolved issues include the stalled renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, which has been pending since 2017, and other pressing concerns such as the withholding of salaries following the 2022 strike and unpaid entitlements related to the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The ASUU president also called out the government’s failure to release revitalisation funds and pay earned academic allowances, which have remained in limbo despite earlier commitments.

He reminded the government of its pledge to inject N150 billion into the university system and to adjust irregular allowances by 2026—commitments that have not been honoured.

Piwuna further criticised the government’s neglect of ASUU members in state-owned institutions such as Kogi State University and Lagos State University, highlighting issues of victimisation, job insecurity, and salary denials.

He argued that these actions severely undermine staff morale and contribute to the deteriorating academic environment.

The ASUU leader also decried the growing political interference in the selection of university leaders, citing examples from Nnamdi Azikiwe University and the University of Abuja, where political and economic interests have compromised the integrity of leadership selection processes.

Piwuna called for a “national rebirth through education,” proposing the organisation of an education summit focused on critical issues such as funding, university autonomy, and the welfare of academic staff.

He emphasised the vital role of education in empowering citizens, driving innovation, and instilling values, noting that without adequate investment in education, national development would remain unattainable.

While ASUU remains open to dialogue, Piwuna made it clear that the union will not tolerate any further erosion of its rights. “Our universities should be centres for solutions to national challenges. We are open to dialogue but will not tolerate further erosion of our rights,” he stated firmly.