Senate Passes Bill To Establish Federal Medical Centre In Kaduna

The Nigerian Senate has approved the Federal Medical Centre Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (SB. 355), facilitating the creation of a Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Introduced to the Senate on February 21, 2024, the bill was sponsored by Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, who represents the Kaduna South Senatorial District.

Naija News reports that the bill’s approval signifies a crucial advancement in tackling the persistent healthcare issues in the area.

The sponsor praised the bill’s approval as a “significant turnaround” for Southern Kaduna, which has been plagued by inadequate access to quality medical services.

“The new FMC will help reduce the burden of long-distance travel for specialist care, which often results in delayed treatments and preventable deaths,” Katung said.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had previously sanctioned the creation of the medical centre, even prior to the completion of the legislative process in both houses of the National Assembly.

The bill is now set to proceed to a conference committee comprising members from the Senate and House of Representatives for agreement, after which it will be sent to the President for approval.

Senator Katung highlighted that the new FMC is anticipated to not only improve healthcare services but also stimulate economic development in the area by generating both direct and indirect employment opportunities, attracting healthcare professionals, and fostering research and training initiatives.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, and his fellow legislators for their backing, stating, “This represents a vital advancement toward fairness in federal healthcare infrastructure and demonstrates my dedication to significant progress in Southern Kaduna.”

The Senate’s endorsement is regarded as a crucial step to facilitate the prompt establishment of the essential medical centre.